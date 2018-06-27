This Is Why Tracy Grimshaw Avoids the Logies Red Carpet Every Year

Tracy Grimshaw may be a Gold Logie nominee this year—but she's not exactly thrilled about walking the red carpet at the awards show's new home on the Gold Coast.

"For 10 years, I have snuck into the Palladium Room at The Crown in Melbourne through the kitchen, basically, so that I could avoid the red carpet," she told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on June 28. "But I don't know how to get into the ballroom at The Star through the kitchen, so I have to do the red carpet."

The Current Affair host hasn't been photographed on the Logie Awards red carpet since the 2009 show, where, she says, her gown received an unfavourable response.

"Those snappers on the red carpet posed me in such a way that the dress didn't look so good, so I was nominated as the worst dressed at the Logies that year," the 58-year-old said.