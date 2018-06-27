7 Makeup Products Celebrities Wear Instead of Foundation During Summer

  By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 5:32 PM

ESC: Summer Skin Makeup

Summer beauty is all about dewy skin (See: Ashley Graham's radiant complexion), yet the matte formulas of many foundations can easily get in the way of your glow.

During the warmer months, many put down their powder-like foundations and opt for products that are hydrating, lighter and contain SPF—all of which will keep you cool, glowing and fresh when it's hot. For many celebrities that are required to wear heavy makeup on set and the red carpet, lighter skin makeup is preferred when they're off duty. 

"When I'm not working, I just do my best to keep it really simple," Kate Mara told E! News, before sharing her love for tinted moisturizer. "It's better for your skin that way."

If you want to wear something lighter than a powder or liquid foundation during the summer, you have three options: tinted moisturizer, BB cream and CC cream. Tinted moisturizers are the lightest and most sheer of the three. BB cream is also light, but has more pigment. And, CC cream (a.k.a. color-correcting cream) is going to be more opaque, covering up dark circles and scars more effectively. 

Ready to glow? Check out the products that celebrities use instead of foundation below! 

Ashley Graham's Tinted Moisturizer

"In the summer, I prefer a tinted moisturizer by Laura Mercier, and I tend to eat more fruit, hardy salads—and coconut sorbet, which I love," the star told Vogue.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $45

Kate Bosworth's Tinted Moisturizer

According to Kate's Instagram, "This is SUCH a great tinted glow element when you want or have a bit of a tan. Super natural & unisex!"

Unisex Healthy Glow Hydrating Tinted Moisturizer, $40

Tyra-Made Moisturizer

"I don't want people to say, 'Your makeup looks amazing.' I want them to say, 'Wow, you look beautiful,' she told Essence. "That's why I love tinted moisturizers. They're lighter [than foundation] and easier to layer if you need more coverage."

The America's Got Talent judge loves tinted moisturizer so much that she made her own. 

Tyra Beauty Flawsome Face, $32

Victoria Justice's Tinted Moisturizer

"On a daily basis, as far as during the day, I always wear a product by Revision Skincare, like a tinted moisturizer with SPF in it. I don't feel good unless [I wear it]," she told Bustle.

Revision Intellishade Original SPF 45, $55

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's BB Créme

"This gives [a] baby skin effect," Rosie told Vogue, explaining why she loves it.

ERBORIAN BB Crème au Ginseng, $39

Kate Mara's Skin-Perfecting Suncreen

She told E! News. "If I'm going to lunch or dinner or something, I use Chanel's tinted moisturizer. It's really light, so it looks like you barely have anything on."

Chanel Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup SPF 15, $50

Lauren Bushnell's CC Cream

"I absolutely love this CC cream from It Cosmetics and it has SPF 50 in it, so I get my sunscreen and coverage in there," she told us before heading to Coachella. "And, it just stays in place all day."

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, $38

