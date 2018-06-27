9 Super Trendy Sunglasses for Every Budget

Make no mistake, sunglasses are a very crucial aspect of your summer uniform.

But question for you: Are yours making a statement? You can't just throw on any old pair and expect to look summer-ready. By that we mean, let your sunnies do the talking. Especially when you're sticking to basics (denim shorts and bathing suits, for example) in the wardrobe department, it doesn't hurt to experiment with a statement frame.

A statement frame is not just one size fits all though. There are tiny frames, cat-eyes, oversized and more. Also note that said glasses aren't one price point fits all, either.

For 9 hot summer shades in every price point, keep scrolling girl!