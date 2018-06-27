9 Super Trendy Sunglasses for Every Budget

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 4:41 PM
Make no mistake, sunglasses are a very crucial aspect of your summer uniform.
But question for you: Are yours making a statement? You can't just throw on any old pair and expect to look summer-ready. By that we mean, let your sunnies do the talking. Especially when you're sticking to basics (denim shorts and bathing suits, for example) in the wardrobe department, it doesn't hurt to experiment with a statement frame.
A statement frame is not just one size fits all though. There are tiny frames, cat-eyes, oversized and more. Also note that said glasses aren't one price point fits all, either.
For 9 hot summer shades in every price point, keep scrolling girl!
BUY IT: Nordstrom BP. 55mm Mini Cat Eye Sunglasses, $14
BUY IT: Quay Australia x Missguided Oh My Dayz 53mm Sunglasses, $60
BUY IT: Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $60
BUY IT: Matthew Williamson Round-Frame Gold-Tone Mirrored Sunglasses, $100
BUY IT: Chimi Joel Ighe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $150
BUY IT: Adam Selman x Le Specs Luxe Last Lolita 49mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $119
BUY IT: Dolce & Gabbana Round-Frame Printed Acetate and Gold-Tone Convertible Sunglasses, $590
BUY IT: Illesteva Isabella Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, $230
BUY IT: Gucci Pixie Crystal-Embellished Gold-Tone and Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $620
Girl, you're ready.
