Bella Hadid's Tiny Frames, J. Lo's Aviators and More Celeb Sunglasses

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 2:35 PM

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

It's National Sunglasses Day, so we're throwing summer's best shades your way.

If you're stuck planning your wardrobe for your warm weather adventures, sunglasses are the easiest solution. Now, more than ever, there are so many standout trends that finding a unique pair to fit your individual style is effortless. And, celebrities make shopping even easier. 

Did you wake up feeling ultra feminine? Bella Hadid's pink-tinted, mini cat-eye sunglasses with a simple white dress is an uncomplicated, yet impactful look. Are you heading to the beach in a neon orange bikini? Kim Kardashian's modern visor shades will take your vacation style to the next level. Or, are you just looking for an everyday pair that goes with everything? Celebrities have you covered.

Shop five of the best celebrity sunglasses trends below!

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Instagram

Visor Sunglasses

If you love a large frames, these glasses are for you. Oversized and reflective, the trend provides the ultimate protection from the sun and paparazzi. Plus, if you're having a lazy morning, this look only requires a little lip gloss.

Kim Kardashian in reflective visor sunglasses.

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Low

Missguided Black Reflective Visor Sunglasses, $20

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

High

Saint Laurent SL 183 Betty Sunglasses, $490

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Instagram

Extreme Cat-Eye Sunglasses

This summer, there's a new, more dramatic version of cat-eye sunglasses that are gaining popularity. These have a flat top (in contract to a curved one) and a shorter lens. With a modern twist, they still, however, have the feminine, diva-like look that made their predecessors so popular.

Zoe Kravitz in Adam Selman x Le Specs The Last Lolita, $119

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Low

Pearl Mini Cats Eye Sunglasses, $30

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

High

Poppy Lissman Le Skinny, $105

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Instagram

Pops of Color With Mini Glasses

Love the extreme cat-eye sunglasses? Take the trend to the next level with tinted lens, and no one will be able to miss your look.

Bella Hadid in Andy Wolfe Florence Cat-Eye, $393

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Low

zeroUV Women's Retro Side Angle Cat Eye Color Lens Sunglasses C510, $9.99 

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

High

Illesteva Marianne Sunglasses, $190

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Instagram

Aviators

Aviators are classic. You can trust that if you invest in this accessory, you can wear from for summers to come. Finding the perfect pair, however, may be slightly more difficult, because the shape of your face matters. Luckily, they come in every size, so once you find the right one, you'll want to hang on to them forever.

Jennifer Lopez in the 

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Low

Kay Unger Coffee Colored Aviator With Crystal Tan Tips And Gradient Brown Lens, Now $25

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

High

Quay Australia High Key, $65

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Instagram

Octagon Sunglasses

 

Nicole Scherzinger in Privé Revaux The Activist, $30

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Low

Tobi Narsha Gold Octagon Framed Sunglasses, Now $10

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

High

Sunday Somewhere EMS in Transparent Purple, $250

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Instagram

Teeny Tiny Spectacles

 

Jasmine "Golden Barbie" Sanders in Gloss The Label Rimless Mini Frame, $20

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

Low

Urban Outfitters Metal Rectangle Sunglasses, $18

ESC: National Sunglasses Day

High

Linda Farrow Luxe Narrow Rectangular Sunglasses, $598

