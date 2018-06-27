Lady Gaga Takes Date Night Style to New Heights With Platform Boots and Plenty of Skin

by Nina Einsidler | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 1:51 PM

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

BACKGRID

Style icons, start your engines! 

Lady Gaga put a new twist on checkered racing flags for her latest outing with Christian Carino on Tuesday evening.The 32 year-old pop star showcased her incredible physique in a matching crop top and skirt for a date night with her beau of a year and a half. Gaga accessorized the ensemble with a pair of rock-inspired platform boots, oversized sunnies and a leather handbag. 

Meanwhile, Carino let his leading lady steal the spotlight in a simple black T-shirt and jeans. 

The two were photographed as they departed the Electric Lady recording studio in New York City, where Gaga's Little Monsters have speculated she is working on the followup to 2016's Joanne

Photos

Lady Gaga's New York City Fashion Marathon

Lady Gaga

Robert O'neil / SplashNews.com

The "Million Reasons" songstress exuded a similarly badass vibe when she was spotted hours before in a red lace bodycon, fishnet tights and a pair of her signature, 10-inch Pleaser Beyond 1020 heels. 

This past weekend, the A Star Is Born actress made a surprise appearance alongside Christian at the New York City LGBT Pride March. Gaga showed her support for the annual gathering by wearing rainbow eyeshadow, suspenders and jeans. 

"Love the lgbtq community more than I can say," Gaga shared on Instagram. "So I'll sing it instead. Forever. And that's a NY promise. One love!"

 Lady Gaga and Carino's love story began back in February 2017 when they were spotted canoodling at the Super Bowl. While the performer tends to keep her relationship private, the wildly successful Hollywood agent isn't afraid to gush over Gaga on social media. 

