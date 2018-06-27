Lady Gaga Takes Date Night Style to New Heights With Platform Boots and Plenty of Skin

Style icons, start your engines!

Lady Gaga put a new twist on checkered racing flags for her latest outing with Christian Carino on Tuesday evening.The 32 year-old pop star showcased her incredible physique in a matching crop top and skirt for a date night with her beau of a year and a half. Gaga accessorized the ensemble with a pair of rock-inspired platform boots, oversized sunnies and a leather handbag.

Meanwhile, Carino let his leading lady steal the spotlight in a simple black T-shirt and jeans.

The two were photographed as they departed the Electric Lady recording studio in New York City, where Gaga's Little Monsters have speculated she is working on the followup to 2016's Joanne.