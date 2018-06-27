Kylie Jenner, Cut-Crease Master, Shares Cake-Free Concealer Tips

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a good beauty tutorial.

We've seen her share her tips, tricks and swatches all over social media—now she's facing Vogue's camera to drop a few more gems you probably didn't know.

Yes, there's the expected Kylie Cosmetics and even KKW Beauty plugs (including her latest shadow palette), but the makeup mogul also shares a few of her other product obsessions, in addition to some cute family details about momager Kris Jenner and daughter, Stormi Webster. You'll see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star line her lips, but did you know she can do it with her eyes closed? Contouring is obviously a must, but did you know Kylie only uses the baking technique below her cheekbones? Lots of secrets have been revealed, but here are the best tidbits from the video.

Use Concealer as Eye Primer: Need to save a buck or two? Forgo the eye primer and bank on a multi-use purpose. "I conceal right underneath to shape the brow and then I apply it all over my lid as a base for my eye shadow. I take my Beauty Blender and just blend it out," noted Kylie, who expertly brings the formula from the brow bone down onto her eyelid.