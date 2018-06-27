Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Strike a Pose in First Photo of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradd Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprioand Brad Pitt are ready for Hollywood.

While much has been said about the star-studded upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio took intrigued fans inside the movie when he shared a first look at the film on Instagram on Wednesday. 

In the stylish shot, the Oscar winner is posed alongside his co-star Pitt, both sporting themed ensembles and oozing with swagger.  

Photos

Brad Pitt's Hair Through the Years

Naturally, the photo has attracted millions of likes and endless comments since the actor shared it in the morning. As has been previously reported. DiCaprio will be portraying Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western actor who lives next door to Sharon Tate, while Pitt will fill the role of stunt double Cliff Booth. 

The plot of the film takes place at the time of the Manson Family murders in the summer of 1969, with Margot Robbie as Tate and Emile Hirschas Jay Sebring, one of the Manson family's victims. 

In addition to reuniting DiCaprio with his Wolf of Wall Street co-star Robbie, the movie will also bring together Pitt with his Ocean's Thirteen co-star Al Pacino, who has been cast as Marvin Shwarz, Dalton's agent. 

The movie will also star Burt ReynoldsJames Marsden and Dakota Fanning among several other notable actors. 

The film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, is due out in summer 2019. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Leonardo DiCaprio , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Bikini

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Dreamy Trip to Italy

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson Dead at 89: La Toya Jackson and More Family Members Mourn Patriarch's Death

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Ramona Singer Performing "Milkshake" on Lip Sync Battle Will Make Your Day

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One Of Her "Favorite Men"

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Stands Up to Bullies After Getting Teased About His Teeth

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Recalls Being Told to Lose Weight After Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2: "It Does Something to You"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.