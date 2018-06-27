Joe Jackson Dead at 89: La Toya Jackson and More Family Members Mourn Patriarch's Death

Joe Jackson has passed away at the age of 89 after battling cancer.

The music mogul and father of Michael Jackson died early Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. Since news of his passing broke on Wednesday, Joe's loved ones have been mourning his death.

Prince Jackson released a statement on Wednesday afternoon along with a photo with Joe.

"This man is and always will be an example or sheer willpower and dedication," his statement began. "He didn't choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk."

La Toya Jackson took to Twitter to share a message to her father, writing, "I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson."

Joe's grandson, Randy Jackson Jr., also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandfather. "RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa," Randy wrote along with a picture of Joe.