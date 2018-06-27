Joe Jackson Dead at 89: La Toya Jackson and More Family Members Mourn Patriarch's Death

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Joe Jackson, Prince Jackson

Prince Jackson

Joe Jackson has passed away at the age of 89 after battling cancer.

The music mogul and father of Michael Jackson died early Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. Since news of his passing broke on Wednesday, Joe's loved ones have been mourning his death.

Prince Jackson released a statement on Wednesday afternoon along with a photo with Joe.

"This man is and always will be an example or sheer willpower and dedication," his statement began. "He didn't choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me  to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk."

La Toya Jackson took to Twitter to share a message to her father, writing, "I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson."

Joe's grandson, Randy Jackson Jr., also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandfather. "RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa," Randy wrote along with a picture of Joe.

Read

Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch, Dead at 89 After Cancer Battle

Taj Jackson also took to social media after news of Joe's death was made public, sending a message about the Jackson family's love for Joe.

"Disgusted by some of the comments I'm reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn't even know him," Taj wrote. "Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk."

He later told his Twitter followers, "We feel all the love and support from you guys and are extremely thankful."

TJ Jackson shared a photo of Joe on Instagram with the caption, "You did the unthinkable. You gave your all (and the prime years of your life) to make sure your kids and your family were a success. Some people will never understand the commitment and love it takes to do what you did. My life could have been so much different if it weren't for you. I could have been in a gang. I could have a father who was in and out of jail. But I don't. Why? Because you were plugged into your kids lives and saw a dream that they (or even the world) didn't know could exist. It took all of your strength to keep your entire family safe from the real dangers in life. You are misjudged but I know who the real you is. And as your grandson I am forever grateful for the strength I have from you. I will always remember what I've learned from you. I will always cherish you. Always. I love you grandpa."

John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, also released a statement Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson's passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family," the statement began. "Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom."

"Mr. Jackson's contributions to the history of music are enormous," their statement continued. "They were acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in a proclamation naming him as Best Entertainment Manager of All Time; he was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014 and his son Michael acknowledged him with a Joe Jackson Day at Neverland. We had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years and will miss him tremendously."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Bikini

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Dreamy Trip to Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradd Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Strike a Pose in First Photo of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Ramona Singer Performing "Milkshake" on Lip Sync Battle Will Make Your Day

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One Of Her "Favorite Men"

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Stands Up to Bullies After Getting Teased About His Teeth

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Recalls Being Told to Lose Weight After Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2: "It Does Something to You"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.