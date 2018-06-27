Zara Tindall Reveals the Name of Baby No. 2: Meet Lena Elizabeth

She's got a name!

Congratulations are in order, because Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall have announced the name of the latest addition to the royal baby. Drumroll, please...Lena Elizabeth Tindall!

Tindall, who is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth to her second child on Monday, June 19. According to an official announcement, the newborn baby girl weighed in at nine pounds and three ounces. Zara and the former rugby star also have a 4-year-old daughter named Mia Grace Tindall.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr. Philip and Mrs. Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news," the royal family revealed in a statement at the time.