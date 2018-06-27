Demi Lovato Thanks Fans for Their Support After Releasing "Sober" Song

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 9:23 AM

Demi Lovato paid tribute to her supporters on Wednesday, days after she released the song "Sober," in which she sings about not being sober anymore.

She had celebrated maintaining six years of sobriety in March. Lovato has for years been open about her battles with drug and alcohol addictions, as well as with bipolar disordereating disorders and self-harm, and underwent rehab at age 18 in 2010.

"To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light," Lovato wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a video of her at one of her concerts. "I am forever grateful."

Photos

Demi Lovato Through the Years

Demi Lovato

JO.ROBERTS / BACKGRID

Lovato is currently on the European leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour. On Sunday, she performed at the Rock in Rio Lisboa festival in Lisbon, Portugal. That day, she posted on Instagram a video of her performing "Sober" at the event.

"Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten ❤️."

She is set to perform in Bologna, Italy on Wednesday evening.

