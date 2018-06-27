Demi Lovato Thanks Fans for Their Support After Releasing "Sober" Song

Demi Lovato paid tribute to her supporters on Wednesday, days after she released the song "Sober," in which she sings about not being sober anymore.

She had celebrated maintaining six years of sobriety in March. Lovato has for years been open about her battles with drug and alcohol addictions, as well as with bipolar disorder, eating disorders and self-harm, and underwent rehab at age 18 in 2010.

"To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light," Lovato wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a video of her at one of her concerts. "I am forever grateful."