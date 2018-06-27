Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One of Her Favorite Men in New Photo

Priyanka Chopra can't help but gush over her new man Nick Jonas.

On Monday, the Quantico star shared photos of the two lovebirds enjoying a day at the beach in Goa. One of the photos showed Jonas looking out over the ocean with another man, whom many outlets have identified as Chopra's brother. The actress captioned the photo, "my favorite men."

In addition to hitting the beach, the couple shared a meal with several of Chopra's family and friends.

The two arrived in India last week. According to People, the celebs made the trip so Chopra could introduce her new man to her mom.