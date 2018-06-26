Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon Unite to Address Donald Trump Comments in Joint Cold Open

Jimmy Kimmel also got a shoutout after Trump said he wouldn't do his show if asked today, then said "That guy's terrible."

Now, Fallon and Colbert have teamed up for a video that will kick off both tonight's Late Show and The Tonight Show—a late night first—which finds Colbert hard at work trying to write a Trump-roasting monologue. He then gets a call from Fallon.

"Hey lowlife," Fallon says.

"Hey lost soul. What are you up to?" Colbert asks, and they joke about how they definitely didn't watch Trump's rally, where he apparently said some bad stuff about them.

"I heard he said we're all no talent, low life, lost souls," Fallon explains.

"Well that's not right, that's Conan," says Colbert, who then calls Conan O'Brien himself.

Even Colbert's opening credits were in on the joke, referring to the show as The Late Show with the Guy on CBS. Kimmel has not yet responded to being called "terrible."