7 of Drake's Best Pop Culture References to Get You Pumped for His New Album

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 3:00 AM
It's time to prepare for the return of Champagne Papi.
Sure, Drake never really went away per-say, but there's cause for major celebration because the hip-hop superstar drops his fifth studio album on Friday. Titled Scorpion, fans can't wait to hear what Drizzy's been cooking up in the studio after both "Nice for What" and "I'm Upset" dominated the charts and even reunited the cast of Degrassi!
Drake is also expected to shut down that diss track war against Pusha T once and for all, and something tells us he has something to say about Rihanna shading him in Vogue.
What better way to prepare for the premiere of Scorpion than by looking back at the lyrics that prove Drake really is tapped into pop culture like no one else?
"Child's Play," Views:
"Why you gotta fight me with me at Cheesecake / You know I love to go there"
Not only did Drake enlist Tyra Banks for the "Child's Play" music video, he poked fun at his love of chain restaurants by shouting out Cheesecake Factory. There's a reason their brown bread is world-famous, after all.
"Weston Road Flows," Views:
"Creepin' like Chilli without the tender, love, and care / No tender love and care and no love and affection"
Long live TLC. 'Nuff said.
"Pop Style," Views:
"Got so many chains they call me Channing Tatum"
We wouldn't give Drake the Pulitzer for his lyricism, but A+ for effort.
"Views," Views:
"Any my wifey is a spice like I'm David Beckham"
Despite its cheesiness, Drizzy's reference to Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls gets strong marks for creativity.
"Worst Behavior," Nothing Was the Same:
"This ain't the son you raised who used to take the Acura / 5 a.m. going shoot Degrassi up on Morningside / For all the stunting, I'll forever be immortalized"
In all honesty, Drake wouldn't be the man he is today without Jimmy Brooks. Drake's discography is filled with mentions of the beloved TV character that made him famous, including this one on his 2013 album.
"Duppy Freestyle":
"I've done things for him I thought that he never would need / Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me / I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat"
Drake's response to Pusha T's "Infrared" also referenced his history with the one and only Kanye West, who collaborated with the rapper on several of his tracks on The Life of Pablo.
"Free Smoke," More Life:
"I drunk text J. Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back"
Remember when Drake and Jennifer Lopez sparked romance rumors? Ah, simpler times. The 3-time Grammy winner copped to hitting up the singer even after their relationship fizzled out, and it appears as if Jennifer blocked his digits. Yikes!
You better believe we'll be decoding Scorpion's lyrics when it drops in just a matter of hours!
