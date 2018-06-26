Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Want a TV Wedding Under One Condition

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 3:54 PM

When you meet, fall in love and get engaged on TV, chances are people are going to ask about your wedding.

But when it comes to newly engaged Ashley "I" Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, viewers aren't just asking about their upcoming special day. They want to know if they'll be able to watch it for themselves.

"I think we're both down for [a TV wedding] but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don't want to be limited to that," she revealed on iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast. "So I think if we couldn't have it the way we imagined is the only reason we wouldn't do it. We want it. We want it."

For now, both reality stars are simply trying to enjoy their new phase as an engaged couple.

Photos

A Complete History of Bachelor in Paradise Engagements

In her latest podcast episode, Ashley admitted to being "the happiest ever." And as an added bonus, there hasn't even been a fight between the pair.

"Since we've been dating in March, we haven't had any sort of fight. I feel like Jared and I did it in reverse," she explained. "We had all our challenges…as not a couple in the beginning and now we've entered this honeymoon phase which is so weird because normally the honeymoon phase happens for Bachelor couples on the show, which it was definitely not for us and then they get into the real world and now it's like, 'Oh! We have to work stuff out. It's not all a fairy tale like it happened on the show.'"

Earlier this month, news broke that Jared got down on one knee and popped the all-important question as Bachelor in Paradise cameras rolled. Fans will get a front-row season when the season kicks off in August.

And while fans are still hoping for a close-up of the Neil Lane engagement ring, Ashley promises that her man did an excellent job.

"Oh my god, it's perfect, perfect perfect! It's exactly what I always imagined on my finger. Jared and my sister kind of worked together on putting it together," she dished. "it's getting sized right now."

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

