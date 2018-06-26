Hilary Duff Can't Hide Her Excitement in Sweet Video From Her Gender Reveal Party

It's official. Hilary Duff really, really wanted a baby girl.

A few weeks have passed since the former Disney darling announced she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a daughter together, but the mom-to-be took to Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet video capturing the moment she found out the baby's sex.

Over the Mother's Day holiday, Hilary and Matthew gathered their nearest and dearest for a gender reveal bash. During the celebration, the entire group shot off cannons, which were filled to the brim with—you guessed it—hot pink confetti and smoke.

Duff's reaction is quite possibly the cutest thing you'll see all day, as she jumps for joy before embracing Koma with a hug and kiss.