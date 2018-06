Surprise! Daniel Tosh Has Been Secretly Married for 2 Years

Daniel Tosh is a married man—and has been for quite some time.

E! News has learned that the comedian married Carly Hallam on April 15, 2016. According to TMZ, the two secretly tied the knot during a private ceremony in Malibu.

Neither Hallam nor Tosh have confirmed their marital status.

Hallam is a writer for Tosh's show Tosh.0. TMZ claimed she started working for the Comedy Central program in 2010. She also writes for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

These two aren't the only ones to secretly tie the knot. Cardi B recently surprised fans by confirming she's already married to Offset. However, the Migos star dropped a hint when he referred to Cardi B as his "wife" at the 2018 BET Awards.

The two tied the knot in September 2017.