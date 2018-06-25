NBA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports
Winning games is nice, but winning a 2018 NBA Award is a slam dunk.
On Monday night, basketball's biggest stars came together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., to celebrate the best in the sport.
Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the live award show presented by Kia featured performances by Travis Scott.
And in between the colorful commentary from Inside the NBA's studio team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, fans also watched several talented athletes take home some impressive trophies.
In case you missed the show, take a look at the complete list of winners below.
AP Photo/Ron Schwane
NBA Most Valuable Player
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
WINNER: James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Rookie of the Year
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
WINNER: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
NBA Sixth Man Award
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
WINNER: Lou Williams, LA Clippers
NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
WINNER: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
NBA Most Improved Player
Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
WINNER: Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
NBA Sportsmanship Award
WINNER: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
NBA Coach of the Year
WINNER: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
Sager Strong Award
WINNER: Dikembe Mutombo
Lifetime Achievement Award
WINNER: Oscar Robertson
Play of the Year
Dunk of the Year -- Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
WINNER: Clutch Shot of the Year -- Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Assist of the Year -- Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Block of the Year -- New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis
Handler of the Year -- Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving
Clutch Shot of the Year
WINNER: Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard
Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker
Dunk of the Year
WINNER: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan
Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance
Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell
Block of the Year
WINNER: New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis
New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo
Phoenix Suns' Marquese Chriss
Assist of the Year
WINNER: Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
San Antonio Spurs' Kyle Anderson
LA Clippers' Milos Teodosic
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons
Hustle Award
WINNER: Amir Johnson
Handler of the Year
WINNER: Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving
Houston Rockets' James Harden
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker
Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson
Houston Rockets' Chris Paul
Best Style
WINNER: Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James
Houston Rockets' James Harden
Golden State Warriors' Nick Young
All-NBA First Team
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Kevin Durant, Warriors
James Harden, Rockets
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Damian Lillard, Blazers
NBA All-Rookie Team
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Ben Simmons, 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
NBA All-Defensive Team
Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Victor Oladipo, Pacers
Jrue Holiday, Pelicans
Robert Covington, 76ers
The 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia air Monday night at 9 p.m. on TNT.