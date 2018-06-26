How Drybar's Alli Webb Created a Blowout Beauty Empire

In the cover story, the blowout veteran spoke about her humble beginnings, to indecisive college student, to fashion store manager, to aspiring runway hairstylist, proving the road to success can have many twists and turns.

In efforts to take her dream a step further, the hair innovator proposed a plan of investment to brother Michael Landau, the other co-owner of Drybar, to create something new, fresh and convenient enough to make any woman feel beautiful.

"There was this huge gap in the market," Webb explained in the article. "There were full-service salons way overcharging for blowouts, and there were Fantastic Sam's, which were not a great experience. Drybar synthesized the two: reasonably priced and luxurious in feel."

When the sibling duo first opened doors in Brentwood, a suburb of Los Angeles, they were expecting to do 30 to 40 blowouts a day...only to service double that.

"For six months, I couldn't hire stylists fast enough," she recalled.

Fast forward to 2011, when Castanea Partners (which also owned Urban Decay) put in a whopping $16 million in investments.

Lucky for most of us, there's now a hair haven within your reach.

Find the exclusive cover story at Inc. Magazine.