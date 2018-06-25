Heather Locklear Is Returning to Rehab for Second Time in Three Months

Heather Locklear is giving rehab another shot.

The Melrose Place star is seeking professional help at a treatment facility just one day after her most recent arrest, according to multiple outlets. On Sunday evening, authorities took Locklear into custody and charged her with battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

The Ventura County Sherriff's Office previously confirmed to E! News that officers arrested an "extremely intoxicated" Locklear for allegedly assaulting a police officer at her home. Authorities also said the 56-year-old actress kicked an EMT during a medical evaluation, resulting in the second charge.

She was held on $20,000 bail and released from jail earlier this morning.