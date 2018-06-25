2018 Emmy Nominations: Our Dream Ballot

Amazon, NBC, ABC, FX, Hulu, NBC
by Chris Harnick & Lauren Piester | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 3:05 PM
Amazon, NBC, ABC, FX, Hulu, NBC
Have you heard? It's Emmys time!
You may have noticed some of your favorite stars doing the rounds on talk shows and with panels, even though they don't have any new episodes to promote. That's because nominations for the 2018 Emmys are just around the corner (July 12, be sure to come back to E! News for coverage) and in the era of Peak TV there are so many talented folks and outstanding shows jockeying for the coveted nomination slots.
Gone from this year are House of Cards, Better Call Saul, Master of None, Veep and perennial winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and back in the running after a year away is Emmys favorite Game of Thrones.
You can expect all the standbys to be back again—last year's winners The Handmaid's Tale and its star Elisabeth Moss are sure to be on the ballot once again. FX's Atlanta and its star and creator Donald Glover will be nominated for sure. But there are plenty of fresh and deserving new shows out there poised to break through, as well as not so newcomers who really found their stride and took things to new heights.
Without further ado, this is our dream Emmy ballot.
NBC
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane the Virgin
Atlanta
Better Things
The Good Place
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
GLOW
FX
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure
Wild Cards: Kristen Bell, The Good Place; Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Final Seasons of Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and iZombie Coming to The CW's 2018-2019 TV Schedule
CW
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Donna Lynne Champlin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Netflix
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Manny Jacinto, The Good Place
Beck Bennett, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC
Outstanding Drama Series
The Good Fight
This Is Us
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Americans
Game of Thrones
CBS
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Moore , This Is Us
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Wild cards: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve; Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
NBC
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Netflix
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
The Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?