What Were Queer Eye's Fab Five Up to Before They Were Stars?

Before they were the Fab Five, they were five individual guys.

Thanks to Netflix's Queer Eye revival, the Internet has fallen deeply in love with Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk, When Bobby cries, we cry. When Jonathan says "Yas!," we say "Henny!" When Tan smiles, we dissolve into a puddle of mush. We happily accept this as our new normal.

It's hard to imagine a time when the Fab Five weren't dominating the pop culture landscape, and it's even more surprising to realize it was just last December that we all had no idea how to make guacamole before Antoni introduced it to the world.

But before they were each cast as members of the Fab Five, Karamo, Jonathan, Antoni, Tan and Bobby were all successful in their own lines of expertise, whether you were aware of them or not.