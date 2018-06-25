Taylor Swift "So Stoked" to Hang Out With Adele and J.K. Rowling in London

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 11:13 AM

Talk about powerful women!

Taylor Swift took to Instagram Monday to share the latest guests to her 53-date reputation tour.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and "Hello" singer Adele attended Taylor's show in London, and posed for adorable polaroids with the star.

"I'm so grateful for these women, for the words they've written and the worlds they've created through their art. ." Taylor wrote in her caption. "So stoked to have you at the show in London @adele and JK. Always."

Celebs Turn Out for Taylor Swift's Reputation Concert in L.A.

Taylor's concerts are known to be star-studded, and this tour is no exception. So far, fans have been surprised by guest appearances by Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes.

Adele and Rowling joined Taylor during her two days at London's Wembley Stadium, which concluded the U.K. leg of her tour.

Taylor will kick off the North American leg on June 30 in Louisville, Ky.

