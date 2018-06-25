Racial Tensions Flare Up in The Hate U Give Trailer

  • By
    &

by Nina Einsidler | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 11:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

At long last, fans are getting their first look at the upcoming drama The Hate U Give.

Amandla Stenberg stars as Starr Carter, sharing the screen with KJ Apa, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, Regina Hall and Russell Hornsby. The trailer premiered during the 2018 BET Awards last night and created a lot of buzz on social media. This film, based off of Angie Thomas' best-selling novel of the same name, tells the story of a teen who is constantly switching between two worlds: the primarily black, poor neighborhood she lives in, and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends.

Photos

BET Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

The Hate U Give

20th Century Fox

Time stands still when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her unarmed best friend, Khalil (Algee Smith), at the hands of a police officer.

Due to the pressure she was receiving from her community, Starr decides to stand up for what is right and becomes an activist. The graphic, emotional scenes bring the Black Lives Matter movement to light on the big screen. Both the book and film tackle the sensitive issue of race and police brutality. 

The Hate U Give, directed by George Tillman Jr., is set to be released on Oct. 19, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Trailers , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Harry Styles, iHeartRadio Music Festival

Harry Styles' Best Cover Songs: Vote for the Tune You Love Most!

Adam Rippon, ESPN, Body Issue, 2018, Cover

Adam Rippon, Jerry Rice and More Athletes Pose Nude for ESPN The Magazine's 2018 Body Issue

ESC: Cardi B, OffSet

Offset Calls Cardi B His "Wife" Amid Secret Wedding Reports

Taylor Swift, Adele, JK Rowling

Taylor Swift "So Stoked" to Hang Out With Adele and J.K. Rowling in London

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Ex Jen Harley Arrested

Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop & an EMT

Prince William Recreates Kate Middleton's Childhood Photo

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.