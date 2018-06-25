Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop and an EMT

Heather Locklear is in trouble with the law...again.

One week after the Melrose Place star was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, E! News has confirmed she has been arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

Police arrested Locklear at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and booked her hours later at 2:01 a.m. TMZ, which first reported news of the actress' arrest, described the TV star as "extremely agitated" after a family member first called 911 to report a disturbance. According to the outlet, Locklear "punched a responding deputy" who was trying to separate her from other "members of her family." Paramedics arrived on the scene, and "she kicked an EMT" while being put on a gurney. The actress was first taken to a nearby hospital, TMZ reported, then transported to jail. She received two misdemeanor charges, both for battery upon an officer and emergency personnel.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told Fox News she appeared "heavily intoxicated" and was "arguing with other subjects at the residence" as officers arrived on the scene. "The responding deputy believed it was necessary to separate her from the others. In the process of trying to separate her, she battered the deputy...There was no injury to the deputy. That action caused her to get arrested." Due to her "behavior and level of intoxication," an ambulance was called.

The 56-year-old T.J. Hooker actress is currently being held on $20,000 bail.