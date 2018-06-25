Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 BET Awards

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre & Amanda Williams | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 6:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Foxx, 2018 BET Awards

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx hosted the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.

Kendrick Lamar took home several of the top trophies in the music categories, including Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award. Cardi B also won Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award and Beyoncé won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award. As for top movie winners, Black Panther was the main champion. The film won the Best Movie Award, and Chadwick Boseman took home the Best Actor Award.

There were also a number of star-studded performances. Both Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monáe took the stage.

Still, there was plenty of behind-the-scenes action. Here's a roundup of the things viewers didn't get to see on TV.

Photos

BET Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

1. Nicki Minaj leaves after losing to Cardi B: According to an insider, the "Anaconda" artist left the award show after she lost a trophy to Cardi B.

2. John Legend had a sweet fan encounter: After appearing on stage, Legend returned to his seat to find a seat-filler holding his spot. An insider told E! News the fan "freaked out in excitement"—spurring a laugh and a smile from the singer.

3. Attendees get ready to pop bottles: During a commercial break, it was revealed that shots and champagne were going to be handed out. The crowd screamed in excitement.

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, 2018 BET Awards

Bennett Raglin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

4. Safaree supports from the crowd: Minaj's ex, Safaree, sat about five rows back from the stage while she performed.

5. Foxx and his daughter share a daddy-daughter moment backstage: Before the host took the stage, he posed for a picture with his daughter Corinne.

6. T.I., Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J say hello: The three stars greeted each other and posed for pictures during the commercial break.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Jamie Foxx , Nicki Minaj , 2018 BET Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Doesn’t Miss a Fashion Beat—Here Are Her Best Looks!

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are "Officially" Home Owners

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 After Suffering Multiple Miscarriages

ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Uses This Product to Fix Creases in her Concealer

Jimmy Fallon, Donald Trump, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

President Donald Trump Fights With Jimmy Fallon: "Be a Man"

ESC: Best Dressed, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps

How Best Friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams Lean on Each Other Through Thick and Thin

Anthony Bourdain

How Anthony Bourdain Evolved From Brash, Boys' Club Chef to Passionate #MeToo Supporter

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.