Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are "Officially" Home Owners

Welcome to the neighborhood!

The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have traded his condo for an $870,000 home in Phoenix, the couple jointly announced on Instagram Sunday. Luyendyk, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Excalibur, previously told Us Weekly they'd seen over 70 properties in and around Scottsdale, Ariz., before deciding to make an offer on the new 2,607 square-feet home.

The couple hired local photographer Ashtyn Foster to commemorate their latest milestone. "Officially new home owners!" Luyendyk wrote on Instagram. "Annnnnd I have blue pants to match our door." Sharing a similar picture, his fiancée echoed, "Officially new home owners." Part of the reason the couple wanted to move out of his condo is because they were sick of their nosy neighbor. "It's not fun having pictures of you in your pajamas showing up on the internet," Burnham told GQ in May. "Buying a house is obviously another huge step in our relationship and we are excited to really make this our home," part-time race car driver Luyendyk told Us Weekly in April, adding, "It was built this year and we can't wait to move in!"