Carrie Bickmore Shares "Relentless" Pregnancy Morning Sickness Struggle, Zoë Foster Blake Offers Advice

Just four days after announcing she's pregnant with Baby No. 3, Carrie Bickmore revealed she's suffering from ongoing morning sickness.

"I thought it would have past by now but it's not going away," The Project host captioned a June 25 selfie crouching next to a toilet. "Why the hell is it called morning sickness when it can be 24/7! Relentless. If I am hungry I feel sick, if I eat I feel sick, if I sleep I feel sick."

The 37-year-old added that coffee, healthy food, water and "pregnancy tablets" were all making her nauseous—but chips were seemingly OK.

Hundreds of fans and fellow celebs quickly commented their sympathies and offered a variety of possible solutions.