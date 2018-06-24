Why Apollo Jackson Is Glad He's Not on Love Island Australia

There's no love lost between Apollo Jackson and Sophie Monk.

"Every now and then, I'll check in," the 25-year-old tells E! News. "Sophie's been super busy with Love Island. I watched two or three episodes the other night, and yeah, it's an interesting show."

Just don't expect the singer/stuntman/magician to turn up in Mallorca alongside the Love Island host anytime soon.

"I don't think I'd go on Love Island," he laughs. "Me, here in my winter bod, I'm watching it going: I'm lucky I'm not doing that right now."