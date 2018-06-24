Jacinda Ardern Shares the Touching Meaning Behind Her New Baby’s Name

Welcome to the world, Neve!

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford revealed the name of their newborn daughter on Sunday and shared the sweet meaning behind it.

Appearing outside Auckland City Hospital with her television presenter partner and their newborn baby, Ardern announced they had picked the name Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, or Neve Gayford for short.

"We chose Neve because we just liked it, and when we met her we thought she looked like she suited the name," the 37-year-old said.

"Also, it means, in various forms, bright and radiant and snow, which seemed like a good combination for Matariki [Maori new year] and for solstice."