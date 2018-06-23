Rose Leslie Wears Stunning Lace Dress to Her and Kit Harington's Wedding

Here comes the bride!

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrived at her family's Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Saturday for their wedding. The bride, who played his character Jon Snow's lover Ygritte on the HBO show, wore a long sleeve stunning ivory lace wedding dress with floral appliques, a white flower crown and cathedral veil and carried a bouquet of white roses.

She was all smiles as she arrived at the venue with her father Sebastian Leslie, an Aberdeenshire councilor and the chief of the ancient Leslie Clan, who dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt.

Harington wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants. He was spotted adjusting his vest and looking nervous as he walked in.

The two will wed in front of family and friends, including Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie TurnerMaisie WilliamsPeter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke.

Other guests spotted at the castle included Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons and his brother Jason Mumford and actress Malin Akerman.

Leslie and Harington have been dating on and off since 2012. A source had told E! News in January 2016 that the two had rekindled their romance.

In September 2017, they announced in the London Times that they were engaged.

