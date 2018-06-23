16 Cute Hats That Should Be In Your Summer Wardrobe

Just like you, we love summer. Warmer weather, more time off and let's not forget about the new clothes.

Really, what's not to love? But back to those summer outfits. For the most part, they're pretty easy to throw together: denim shorts and a cute crop top—done. But, wait! You're missing one crucial finishing touch: a statement hat.

Not only will it protect your delicate skin from the rays of the sun, it will also fully complete any summer outfit. Here you go: 16 must-haves you can swap in and out of your wardrobe as needed!