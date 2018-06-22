Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have a Date Night in India

SplashNews.com
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 3:13 PM
SplashNews.com
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are still going strong! So strong, in fact, that the Quantico actress and the "Jealous" singer just flew to India together.
New photos show the couple out on a date night in Mumbai on Friday evening and, according to People, the duo is in India so that Jonas can be introduced to Chopra's mom, Madhu Chopra. This trip comes just about two weeks after Jonas took Chopra to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in Atlantic City, where the actress spent time with his family, including his eldest brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas.
Peter Parker / SplashNews.com
Chopra and Jonas first sparked romance rumors at the 2017 MET Gala, where they walked the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs. But speculation about their relationship status didn't go into overdrive until last month when they were spotted spending time together over Memorial Day weekend.
Days later, Jonas and Chopra were spotted having a date night at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they cozied up on the garden patio and munched on guacamole, the Ceviche Verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese Wagyu Beef.
"Nick and Priyanka couldn't keep their hands off each other last night at dinner," a source told E! News of the duo's date. "They were cuddling and enjoying each other's company at their table. At one point, they were even dancing together in their seats. It was really cute and they were definitely affectionate. They made it clear they were a couple."
Since then, Jonas and Chopra have continued to flirt up a storm on social media, commenting and liking each other's posts. The duo has yet to make their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo together, but here's hoping it happens soon!
