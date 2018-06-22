The Unexpected Summer Sandals Trend Kim Kardashian Is Wearing

Here's your chance to step in celebrity shoes...well, kind of.

While summer brings plenty of opportunities to wear flip-flops, slides and slip-ons, it's also optimal time to refresh your shoe arsenal. What are the latest trends, as seen on fashion-forward stars? Celebs are finding inspiration in throwbacks, of course. This season's must-have sandals are taking style notes from the ‘70s, ‘90s and even early ‘00s.

For instance, Kim Kardashian West just sat front row at Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2019 show, wearing an electric cargo jacket and—to our surprise—single strap, toe-loop sandals. We're betting Lauren Conrad circa Laguna Beach probably wished she kept her iteration now…

What else is making a comeback? Party platforms, as seen on singer Dua Lipa, and gilded slides, tried and tested on Lucy Hale.