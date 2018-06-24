BET Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 BET Awards are almost here!

In just a few hours, Jamie Foxx will take the stage to host the award show. DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are among the top nominees for tonight's ceremony, with DJ Khaled receiving six nods and Kendrick receiving five.

Migos and SZA follow closely behind them with four nominations each, with Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Drake also scoring nods. As the winners are announced during the show, we'll be here to update you on who took home the awards. So be sure to keep checking back for the latest updates!

You can check out all of the 2018 BET Awards nominees below!