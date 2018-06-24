BET Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jun. 24, 2018 7:00 AM
The 2018 BET Awards are almost here!
In just a few hours, Jamie Foxx will take the stage to host the award show. DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are among the top nominees for tonight's ceremony, with DJ Khaled receiving six nods and Kendrick receiving five.
Migos and SZA follow closely behind them with four nominations each, with Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Drake also scoring nods. As the winners are announced during the show, we'll be here to update you on who took home the awards. So be sure to keep checking back for the latest updates!
You can check out all of the 2018 BET Awards nominees below!
Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Tiffany Haddish
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong'o
Letitia Wright
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown
Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
Black Panther
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, "Loyalty"
DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, "Top Off"
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"
Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
Video Director of the Year Award
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom
Best New Artist Award
Goldlink
SZA
H.E.R.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Daniel Caesar
Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Elana Meyers Taylor
Serena Williams
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, "Words Arew Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp, "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, "I'm Getting Ready"
BET Her Award
Janelle Monaé, "Django Jane"
Lizzo, "Water Me"
Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle, "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47, "2nd Fiddle"
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, "MotorSport"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Drake, "God's Plan"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
SZA feat. Travis Scott, "Love Galore"
Watch the 2018 BET Awards live on Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.
