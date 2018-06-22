Storm Chasers Star Joel Taylor's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Storm Chasers star Joel Taylor was revealed this morning five months after his passing.

TMZ reports thatTaylor died from MDMA poisoning after taking ecstasy on a cruise ship, citing toxicology reports released by The Bureau of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico. In addition to ecstasy, traces of ketamine were found in his body.

Taylor was found unresponsive in his cabin aboard the Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise hours after ingesting the substances. He was soon pronounced dead by local authorities.

The news was announced in January by his Storm Chasers co-star Reed Timmer on Twitter.