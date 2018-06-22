Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are "Inseparable" During Night Out With Friends

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons headed out for another night on the town on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player have been spending a lot of quality time together over the past few weeks. The two have not commented on the status of their relationship.

On Thursday night, the two enjoyed dinner with friends and then went partying at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

"Kendall and Ben had a late dinner at Craig's with a group of friends, including Justine Skye and Kofie Carter," an eyewitness told E! News. "They had a big table and they were all hanging out having a great time together. They had a ton of food, drinks and dessert and it was a long dinner. Kendall was very happy with Ben, whispering and giggling the entire night. After dinner, their friends all went out the front door and Kendall and Ben snuck out the back. They got into a waiting Rolls Royce and Ben drove them off."

"After leaving Craig's they met up with their same group of friends at Hyde, where they partied until 2 a.m.," the eyewitness said. "Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn't leave each other's side."

Another source told E! News that at Hyde, Kendall, Ben and their friends sat at a private table in the back of the venue. The two stayed together, with him holding her at one point, and the two also danced, the source added.