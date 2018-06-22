11 Sweet Bridesmaid Gifts for Your Wedding Party

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 12:32 PM
If you're getting married anytime soon, congratulations to you and your boo are in order.
But once the engagement hoopla dies down, then comes the wedding planning, bridesmaids asks and, of course, the big day itself. Yes, you'll being saying your vows, but it's also the time to thank the other important players: your bridesmaids. They've been by your side through your whole bridezilla phase and whatnot, so you better be planning on giving them a pretty sweet gift.
Need some help brainstorming what to give 'em? We got you with these 11 items.
BUY IT: Things Remembered Gold Rounded Flask, $30
BUY IT: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $69
BUY IT: EF Collection 14k Gold Diamond Sweetheart Charm Bracelet, $950
BUY IT: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $120
BUY IT: Kate Spade Garden Drive Square Jewelry Box, $40
BUY IT: Deux Lux Box Clutch, $110
BUY IT: Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Charlotte Olympia Limited Edition Gift Box 2006, $180
BUY IT: Spanx Higher Power Brief, $38
BUY IT: Le Labo Bergamote 22' Eau de Parfum, $184
BUY IT: Adina Reyter 14k Gold Three Diamond Necklace, $298
BUY IT: Yumi Kim Morning Light Floral Robe, $60
It's like a happily ever after for all, you know?
