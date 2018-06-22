Asia Argento Shares a New Photo of Anthony Bourdain 2 Weeks After His Death

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 12:23 PM
Asia Argento is remembering her longtime boyfriend Anthony Bourdain two weeks after his tragic death.
The actress and activist took to social media on Friday to share a throwback photo with the acclaimed chef, captioning the selfie, "Two weeks without you." The couple appears to be out enjoying the water together in the tribute post.
CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller," the statement continued. "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
After news of Bourdain's passing was announced earlier this month, Argento took to social media to mourn his death. "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," Argento wrote. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."
One week after his death, Bourdain was cremated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news to E! News on June 13 and added that his family asks that their privacy please be respected.
Earlier today, prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told The New York Times that Bourdain only had a "trace of nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose," in his body at the time of his death.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.
