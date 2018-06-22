Anthony Bourdain Had No Narcotics in His Body at Time of Death

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 22, 2018 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anthony Bourdain

Jason Squires/WireImage.com

Two weeks after Anthony Bourdain's tragic passing, new information is surfacing about the acclaimed chef upon his death.

The Parts Unknown host only had a "trace of nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose," in his body at the time of his death, local prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Christian de Rocquigny, told The New York Times Friday.

On June 8, CNN confirmed Bourdain's passing, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time.

Read

Anthony Bourdain Cremated One Week After Suicide

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller," the statement continued. "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

One week after his death, Bourdain was cremated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the news to E! News on June 13 and added the family asks that their privacy please be respected.

Following his passing, many of Bourdain's loved ones and colleagues took to social media to react to the heartbreaking news. Among those mourning his death, his longtime girlfriend Asia Argento.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds," Argento wrote on social media. "He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Bourdain , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids "Have No Clue" She's Famous

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reflects on Her First Trip to Paris Since 2016 Robbery: "I Feel Calm"

Alfre Woodard, Marvel's Luke Cage

Luke Cage's Alfre Woodard on Mariah's Ascension to Harlem's Throne in Season 2: ''Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown''

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

How Khloe Kardashian Is Rebuilding Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson: Date Nights, Gym Time and Doting on Baby True

Adam Rippon, ESPN The Magazine

Adam Rippon Skates Nude for ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Teen Choice Awards 2018: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Riverdale Among Top Nominees

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Reaction to Roseanne Spinoff The Conners Is Mixed Among Fans

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.