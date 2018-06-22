XXXTentacion's Mom Hints His Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Was XXXTentacion set to become a dad?

The rapper was shot dead outside a motorcycle dealership in south Florida on Monday. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was 20.

On Thursday, a first trimester, 8-week sonogram was posted on his official Twitter page, with the caption, "baby jah ♥ the legacy lives on." It was also posted on his Instagram, with the caption, "baby jah...#longlivejahseh," and on an Instagram page that appears to belong to his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, with the caption, "He left us a final gift."

On Wednesday, XXXTentacion's Twitter page featured a post published on his mom's behalf, which read, "Charity event is still happening this Sunday in Florida. this was Jahseh's final wish. More details soon."