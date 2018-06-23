TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 12:00 PM

TV Scoop Awards, Cancellation/Finale

The end is nearly here, both in terms of category roll out and the shows in this category. 

Today's TV Scoop Awards categories are Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale. The series finales qualified if they were planned ahead of time—not cancelled at the last minute, and for the cancellations, we even included the shows that have since been brought back. A show being saved does not erase the pain you felt! 

Last year, Sense8 won saddest cancellation, and Person of Interest's series finale was named the best of all. Get to voting to determine who wins this year!

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

Tomorrow, you get to vote in our final categories, best international show and best international star(s). Those polls will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

Here's the full list of polls that are already open: 

Best Comedy and Best Drama
Best Drama Acting
Best Comedy Acting
Best Breakout Stars 
Best Couple and Sexiest Moment
Best Reality Show and Star 
Best and Worst Shocker
Best Fight and Musical Moment
Saddest Death and Actor Exit
Best Villain and Best Guest Star
Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media
Best New 2017/2018 Show, Most Anticipated New Show 

Still to come: 

Best International Show and Star

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Canceled, Finale
Vote for the saddest cancellation:
22.2%
24.8%
2.8%
0.8%
1.8%
1.6%
0.4%
1.4%
1.0%
0.8%
1.2%
0.4%
0.2%
2.4%
2.4%
0.4%
0.0%
1.0%
12.7%
0.0%
0.4%
1.4%
0.2%
17.1%
2.4%
Vote for the best series finale:
22.4%
17.4%
11.8%
9.3%
8.1%
15.5%
3.1%
5.6%
6.8%

All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.

