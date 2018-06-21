Evan Spiegel Gushes Over Life at Home With Miranda Kerr and Their Newborn Baby

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 5:03 PM

Evan Spiegel is loving every minute of life as a new dad. 

The Snapchat CEO welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Hart, with Miranda Kerr in May. E! News caught up with Evan at the 2018 Cannes Lion festival in France, where he even discussed his close relationship with Flynn Bloom, Miranda's son with ex Orlando Bloom

The tech mogul said he recently gathered both his and Miranda's dad for a Father's Day "extravaganza," adding, "Now I have a dad grilling set, which is a positive addition." 

He continued with a smile, "It's impossible to describe. It's a life transforming event."

"To my wonderful husband," the Victoria's Secret model penned on social media in honor of Father's Day. "Watching you become a Father warms my heart. You're a natural and Hart is the luckiest boy to have you as his Dad." 

Spiegel, 28, and Kerr, 35, got engaged in 2016 after a year of dating. In May 2017, the couple tied the knot in front of 45 family members and friends at their home in Los Angeles. 

Of course, Evan had some experience with little ones before baby Hart was born. He's a proud stepdad to Flynn, and said the pair keep in contact via email when they're not together. 

"Flynn is 7 and he's already on his iPod," he shared. "We email. Very emoji heavy. It's good!"

Too cute! Watch our entire interview with Evan by pressing play on the video above. 

