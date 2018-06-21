11 Major Celebrity Beauty Looks in Honor of National Selfie Day

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen & Delaney George | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 1:13 PM

Happy National Selfie Day!

(Yes, it is a thing.)

On a day that celebrates individuality, confidence and some unapologetic self-promotion, there's a lot of beauty to embrace. So, we rounded up the best celebrity selfies to see how stars are feeling themselves right now. Perhaps it's with radiant highlight, like Demi Lovato's recent IG, to showcase a happy glow. Or with natural hair and a pop of red on the lips, as seen with Tracee Ellis Ross' car selfie. Maybe it's simply a no-makeup look to celebrate natural beauty.

Whatever it is, behold all the inspiration you need for your next beauty look...or glamour shot. 

Photos

These 13 Summer Beauty Products Will Keep You Camera-Ready at Any Music Festival

Falsies, golden eye shadow and a blush pink lip make up the perfect recipe for a major selfie. Demi shows us how capture full glam in this selfie. 

Ariana Grande shows her signature winged eye in this glamours selfie. To mach the singer's dramatic look, use the straight lines of tape or a credit card to perfect your wing. Bonus tip: A little black and white filter never hurt either. 

Martha Hunt is a natural beauty and a pro selfie taker. The model took to Instagram to show some of her bare-faced assets and relaxed style. 

Chrissy Teigen gives us full-on glam with her dramatic lashes, golden hoops and defined cheeks. Could the hot model-mom be toasting to her amazing look?

Bella Hadid is looking super chic in these vintage red frame shades paired with a red lip. Leave it to the supermodel to show you how to catch all the best selfie angles. Look at that contour! 

How beautiful is Karlie Kloss in this sweet and simple selfie? The model shares a bare-faced photo, featuring a tint of flush on her lips and cheeks.

When it comes to selfies, two models are better than one! Tyra Banks and Hedi Klum slay in this photo with fire-red accent lips and sequined jackets to match. Try adding a little sparkle to your next selfie by wearing a glittering ensemble and daring red lips. 

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her new jewels and golden locks in this super-cute selfie. You may be surprised by how far you can go with a little mascara and lip tint. 

Madonna shows her wild side. No makeup needed! Play around with some of your favorite filters to make a cute, fun and playful photo. 

Hilary Duffis a beauty in pale pink—with matching neutral makeup! The actress shows us just how far accent jewelry goes with her dangling sliver earnings and oval-shaped accent ring. Show off your jewels and add some shine to your next selfie!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
