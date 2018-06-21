11 Major Celebrity Beauty Looks in Honor of National Selfie Day

Happy National Selfie Day!

(Yes, it is a thing.)

On a day that celebrates individuality, confidence and some unapologetic self-promotion, there's a lot of beauty to embrace. So, we rounded up the best celebrity selfies to see how stars are feeling themselves right now. Perhaps it's with radiant highlight, like Demi Lovato's recent IG, to showcase a happy glow. Or with natural hair and a pop of red on the lips, as seen with Tracee Ellis Ross' car selfie. Maybe it's simply a no-makeup look to celebrate natural beauty.

Whatever it is, behold all the inspiration you need for your next beauty look...or glamour shot.