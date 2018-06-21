Josh Brolin Addresses 2004 Diane Lane Domestic Abuse Arrest

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Josh Brolin is reflecting on his marriage to Diane Lane in a candid new interview with the New York Times.
The Avengers: Infinity War actor married Lane in Aug. 2004. Four months later, Brolin was arrested after Lane called the police, claiming that he had hit her. "There was a misunderstanding at their home," a publicist for the couple said in a statement at the time. "Diane called the police. Josh ended up being arrested for the lowest-end misdemeanor charge of domestic battery."
"Diane did not want to press charges and asked them not to arrest him, but in cases involving the possibility of any physical contact, the police have to arrest first, ask questions later," the statement continued. "They are home together and are embarrassed the matter went this far."
The case was then dropped and the couple remained together until their divorce in 2013.
Reflecting on the arrest in the NYT interview, published Wednesday, Brolin said, "God, I've never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years. And there's no reason for me to be other than there's no explaining it. Do you know what I mean? The only person who can explain that would be Diane, and she's chosen not to, so I'm O.K. with that."
Lane declined to comment for the NYT article.
Brolin also shared with the publication that, in the past, he'd tried to explain the incident, but not anymore.
"I was more reactive, I was more, 'People need to know the truth.' Whatever I say is going to sound like compensation for a perpetrator," he said. "I've gotten to a place where all that matters is that I have control over my behavior, and at that time, it was a little more chaotic."
In 2016, Brolin tied the knot with his assistant, Kathryn Boyd. Last month, the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl.
"There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats," Brolin told his Instagram followers.
The actor also has two children from his marriage to Alice Adair.