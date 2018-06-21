Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First time Since 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian is back in Paris, a year and a half after she was robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in the city.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed in the French capital with husband Kanye West, sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scotton Thursday. Dressed in a bright blue belted shirt dress and sporting long, wavy hair, Kim attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show with the group.

"Boujour," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, on a photo of a basket of croissants.

She also posted a photo of the Eiffel Tower.