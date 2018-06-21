Blake Lively Jokes About Cheating on Ryan Reynolds With Anna Kendrick

Watch out, Ryan Reynolds—Blake Lively has another special person in her life—and that would be her Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick.

As the mother of two joked on social media on Wednesday, she may have found a loophole in her cheating strategy.

"@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it regally count as cheating??" she asked while sharing new movie posters featuring the two women on her Instagram account.

Kendrick soon commented, telling her fellow actress, "So glad we're finally taking this public."

"I let Ryan have Deadpool," she continued. "He can give me this."

Cue Ryan Reynolds: "The most ambitious crossover event in history," he chimed in. "I'll miss you both. Tell my story."