Go Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's $16 Million New York City Apartment

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 7:16 AM

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Moving on up! 

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly moved into one of the most exclusive apartment complexes New York City has to offer. According to TMZ, the newly engaged (and admittedly inseparable) lovebirds are the proud inhabitants of a $16 million unit in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. It's unclear if the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian plunked down some serious cash to own the property, or if they're just renting. 

Coming in at a cool 4,000-square-feet, Ariana and Pete's nest boasts five bedrooms, four and a half baths and expansive views of the Big Apple skyline. 

The building's many amenities are seriously out of this world, and include an on-site juice bar, fitness facility, spa and 75-foot indoor pool. 

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

To top it all off, Pete and Ariana have the ability to enjoy romantic movie nights in their very own IMAX theater. Casual

Over the weekend, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress alluded to moving in with her beau on social media. Though nothing has been confirmed, Ariana captioned a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and red vines."

Another clue Pete and Ariana are officially roommates? They were photographed furniture shopping earlier this week. 

And if you think things are moving fast between the future husband and wife, hear what Pete had to say about their whirlwind engagement when he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. 

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment. 

