New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are officially parents!

The 37-year-old leader gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3.31kg at Auckland City Hospital early on Thursday morning.

Both Ardern and her television presenter partner shared a sweet photo on social media with their newborn daughter.

"Welcome to our village wee one," the Hamilton-born PM posted on Instagram. "Feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl that arrived at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg (7.3lb) Thank you so much for your best wishes and your kindness. We're all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital."

"So happy to announce our little girl has finally arrived! Everyone healthy and happy," 40-year-old Gayford wrote. "7.3lb, 4.45pm. Huge thanks to all involved, what a team."