New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Is in Labour With Her First Child

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in labour!

The 37-year-old leader arrived at Auckland Hospital with her television presenter partner Clarke Gayford on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister's Office told E! News in a statement.

The PM shared the news that she was expecting her first child via social media on June 19.

"And we thought 2017 was a big year! Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we'll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats," she shared on Facebook and Instagram.

"I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be "first man of fishing" and stay at home dad."