New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Is in Labour With Her First Child

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jun. 20, 2018 8:36 PM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in labour!
The 37-year-old leader arrived at Auckland Hospital with her television presenter partner Clarke Gayford on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister's Office told E! News in a statement.
The PM shared the news that she was expecting her first child via social media on June 19.
"And we thought 2017 was a big year! Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we'll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats," she shared on Facebook and Instagram.
"I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be "first man of fishing" and stay at home dad."
The PM will follow former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto as the second world leader to give birth while in office.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will now serve as Acting Prime Minister in New Zealand for the next six weeks while the Hamilton-born leader is on maternity leave.
Launching the new forestry service, Te Uru Rākau in Rotorua. Seemed a fitting occasion for an old fashioned tree planting. Very excited by our plans for forestry. Planting more exotics AND natives across the country will be a huge boost for regional economic development and support our plans for the environment. Win win!
A post shared by Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) on
On Tuesday, 40-year-old Gayford shared a photo on Twitter of his partner still working, along with the caption: "Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading" and the hashtag "stillwaiting".
Anyone with aspirations of being PM, make sure you also have an appetite for reading and reading and reading and reading. #stillwaiting pic.twitter.com/AzwzkYPIKD— Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) June 20, 2018
Speaking to Newshub on May 30, Ardern revealed they were yet to lock in a baby name.
"We've got a list. It's not getting any shorter and it has no favourites, so it's not going well," she said.
"It's one of those things where Clarke's absolutely convinced it will come to us as soon as it arrives. I think we'll be sleep-deprived and probably angry at each other, so I don't think that's the best time to choose."
