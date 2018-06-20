Maria Shriver Opens Up to Oprah Winfrey About Raising Kind and Ambitious Children

When you have parents with the last name of Shriver or Schwarzenegger, life is bound to be a little bit more different than the average kid.

But for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the famous parents have been on the same page when it comes to raising their four children.

In an upcoming conversation on Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations podcast, Maria is asked how she raises kind yet ambitious children. In addition, Oprah Winfrey wonders what keeps her kids grounded. The answers may just inspire you.

"I say to them, at the end of the day, you're you. You will surround yourself with people who know you and love you," Maria explained in a sneak peek exclusive to E! News. "That's your job to have a good group of friends around you. I expect you and so does your dad expect you to be kind and compassionate and I expect you to work hard."

She continued, "I don't expect you to make a lot of money, but I expect you to work hard as does your dad."